Get ready to explore Nordic culture as a Viking in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new game in the acclaimed Ubisoft franchise. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on November 17, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC (via Epic Games Store and UPlay). Valhalla will also be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles hit the market. The upgrade to the new generation will be free. Also Read - Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

In addition to the standard edition, which includes only the base game. Valhalla will have two special editions: Gold Edition, which accompanies the base game, and the season pass. While the Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack, which gives access to exclusive personalization content, such as the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, the Berserker Longship Pack, as well as a set of improved weapons and armor. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Hyper Scape Battle Royale game for PC

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: History and game setting

According to the game’s official website, Valhalla is set in 9th century Europe. You will control Eivor, a Viking invader who must expand the clan’s achievements that live off the coast of Norway and find a new home on England’s farmland. As in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it will be possible to choose whether your protagonist will be a man or a woman at the beginning of the game. Also Read - Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

In addition, as the official trailer indicates, the game’s narrative will explore Norse mythology and its deities, such as Odin. However, Ubisoft has not revealed many details about this aspect. The game director only points out that the Viking people’s spirituality and beliefs will naturally be part of Eivor’s life.

Following the evolution of the franchise’s previous games, Valhalla promises to be an open-world RPG with “advanced mechanics”. Throughout the game, you will acquire new skills and equipment to switch according to your preference. It will be possible to carry out hunting, fishing, data, drinks, and participate in traditional Nordic competitions.

The game will allow you to create and customize mercenaries, which can be shared online with your friends. Another detail worth mentioning is that, in addition to choosing your character’s gender. Users can customize various aspects of Eivor, including hair, clothes, war marks, equipment, and tattoos.