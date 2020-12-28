Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most sold Assassin's Creed game ever

has become one of the most popular games in the whole series, with reports of 1.7 million copies being sold at launch. If the reported number is correct, then Valhalla sold over 50 percent more copies than , at launch. Making this the most sold Assassin’s Creed game ever. Also Read - Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021, thanks to COVID-19

The Assasin’s Creed franchise has been on an upward rally since the launch of back in 2017. The game was pitted as a soft reboot to the franchise, being followed by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2018. Odyssey had a strong focus on its Action-RPG elements, and it had fully-realized characters, an engaging storyline and a huge open world environment. All of this laid ground for the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which one could argue is a huge improvement on the previous instalment. Also Read - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An epic yet endless adventure

Another reason for Valhalla’s success is that the game was launched just in time for the next-gen consoles. With it being one of the title games for the consoles, most people purchasing the or the | Series S would have bought it. Also Read - Watch Dogs Legion review: An exciting hackathon for everyone

Another push to the game was the launch delay of . Many people eagerly waiting for the game, would now have to find another title to play in the meanwhile, and Valhalla fit the board perfectly. Also if both the games were to launch together, gamers would have had to think twice before deciding on which game to get. And most would have chosen Cyberpunk 2077, considering the overall hype behind the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was launched back on November 10, globally. It is currently available on , , , , , Xbox Series X | Series S. It is available at Rs 3,999 on the PlayStation Store and the Store, at $44 (approximately Rs 3,250) on the and at Euro 60 (approximately Rs 5,500) on the Store.