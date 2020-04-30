comscore Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed, trailer release today
Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed, trailer release today

Called Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the next game is set in the times of the Vikings.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 10:34 AM IST
The next Assassin’s Creed game has finally been revealed by Ubisoft and in a dramatic manner no less. Called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next game is set in the times of the Vikings. Like Odyssey, we are expecting the game to bring up elements of Norse mythology as well. The title art was made live by Bosslogic, an Australian contemporary digital artist. Ubisoft held a live stream where Bosslogic made the whole art from scratch. Also Read - Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

The art revealed shows two different terrains that hints at the kind of action we might see in the upcoming game. The one on the right depicts a fight that is taking place in front of a burning castle. The castle is up on a cliff and the battle is taking place on a grassland in front of it. There are some distinctly viking warriors taking part in this battle. This can be made out by the unique patterns on their shields and their get up. The terrain on the left is a snowed in rocky sea coast, with viking longboats and warriors on them. Also Read - A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon

The torso of the main character in the middle is visible and he is holding an axe. The axe has the Assassin’s Creed logo on it as well. There’s a raven in the background which could indicate that the protagonist will have a raven in the game unlike the usual eagle.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is set to be revealed today as well according to Ubisoft. The company announced that the trailer will be revealed in a live stream today from 8.30PM IST. The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the 12th game in the main series by Ubisoft.

  Published Date: April 30, 2020 10:34 AM IST

