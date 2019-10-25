comscore ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories
ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

The Asus ROG Phone 2 accessories include the TwinView II Dock, Mobile Desktop Dock and the AeroActive Cooler.

  Published: October 25, 2019 1:05 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 TwinView II Dock

Taiwanese gaming company Asus launched its newest gaming smartphone the Asus ROG Phone 2. And during the launch of the top tier gaming smartphone, the company announced a slew of accessories. These accessories include the TwinView II Dock, Mobile Desktop Dock and the AeroActive Cooler. These accessories are all finally going on sale today on Flipkart. The TwinView Dock is priced at Rs 19,999, Mobile Desktop Dock at Rs 12,999 and AeroActive Cooler at Rs 3,999.

TwinView II Dock

The TwinView Dock II offers a dual-screen gaming experience like its predecessor. It comes with a 120hz/1ms 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) auxiliary AMOLED screen. Which is ideal for split-screen live-streaming, extended game display or group communication. According to Asus this accessory is lighter and better balanced, featuring a new turbo-fan cooling system and a high-capacity 5000mAh extended battery pack. The ROG Kunai Gamepad can also be used along with TwinView Dock II to add full physical controls and create a complete self-contained dual-screen gaming system.

Mobile Desktop Dock

The Mobile Desktop Dock offers a desktop Android gaming experience with a keyboard and mouse or with the ROG Kunai Gamepad paired in for large screen gaming. It offers input and output ports like – up to 4K HDMI and DisplayPort, 4 USB Super Speed ports, an RJ45 Gigabit ethernet port, USB micro B connector, and an SD card reader and more.

Aero Active Cooler

The new AeroActive Cooler II accessory has comes with redesigned fan blades. This delivers more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and which can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. The AeroActive Cooler II is quieter, with a 24dBA noise level — 4X quieter than the original design.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Price in India, sale offers

The ROG Phone 2 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs 37,999. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant will retail at Rs 59,999. You can avail 10 percent discount with ICICI bank and Axis bank cards for now.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Asus ROG Phone 2: Specifications and features

The AsusROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, there is a heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 1:05 PM IST

