Asus has unveiled its latest ROG line up powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX

Taiwanese tech company, Asus has just revealed it latest Republic of Gamers (ROG) range of gaming laptops, which includes ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Zephyrus S GX701, and ROG Strix SCAR II along with desktop GL12CX. Asus has confirmed that all these ROG devices will have its graphics powered with the cutting-edge Nvidia GeForce RTX engines. Asus promises that these new devices will be coming with advanced cooling and the newest updates. The ROG Strix SCAR and Hero will be available from today.

ROG Zephyrus S GX531

ROG Zephyrus S GX531 is an ultra-slim laptop that packs high-end gaming components along with a thinner chassis. Its slender exterior measures nearly 15.35~16.15mm and leverages a 15.6-inch display, featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q. Despite the low profile the GX531 is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 144Hz refresh rate display and 3ms response time plus all the ROG essentials. This makes the smaller Zephyrus S a viable alternative for people who prioritize portability above everything else. Lastly, its comes with a patented AAS cooling system, 12V anti-dust cooling fans, 5 heat pipes and 4 heat sinks. Prices begin at Rs 239,990.

ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX

This gaming laptop comes with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU in a compact 15-inch ultra slim chassis. It ensures a great gaming experience with 144Hz 3ms response time display and has Pantone validated colors with factory calibration and ProArt TruColor technology. The laptop comes with a thin bezel design offering an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The S GX701GX also offers an exclusive GPU Switch for easy transitions between better gaming and longer battery life modes and also has the AAS cooling system. The keyboard comes with per-key RGB lighting and Aura Sync, which also extends illumination to volume roller and a glowing numpad that appears on the touchpad. It has been priced at Rs 349,990.

ROG Strix SCAR II

The 15.6-inch ROG Strix SCAR II is available with the same 144Hz high refresh rate and 3ms response time, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. Strix SCAR II is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, providing 23 percent more performance over the previous generation, and has HyperCool Pro, as a cooling solution. Besides, packing in the ROG RangeBoost technology, Strix SCAR II offers the faster Wi-Fi connectivity with single NVMe PCIex3 SSD. It also has dual storage solution with SSD + SSHD along with HyperStrike Pro Keyboard, Strix SCAR II offers four AURA RGB backlight zones, prominent WASD keys and 1.8mm key travel distance. Furthermore, the Armoury Crate with Aura Sync connects all supported RGB peripherals for a unified lighting effect. Prices for the base version begins at Rs 164,990

GL12 CX Desktop

The Asus ROG GL12CX offers the latest Intel Coffee Lake processors up to i9-9900K which are overclocked to increase the performance. It comes with up to RTX 2080 and also features a hot-swap 2.5-inch SSD tray along with a customized Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 120 closed-loop liquid cooler that keeps CPU temperatures in check. The price of the desktop starts from Rs 213,990.