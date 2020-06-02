Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Taiwanese computing giant Asus has updated its series of TUF laptops and ROG series desktops in India. The company has launched two new laptops which include TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17. These laptops come with the newest generation of 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile processors. On the desktop end of things, the company is launching the Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15 desktops. Among these two, the GA35 is the flagship desktop which features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. Let’s check out all the details regarding the new product lineup here. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU in India: Price, full specifications

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops

Both the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 sport up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor which includes 8-cores and 16-threads. These are paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU (A15 only) or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (A17). These also feature IPS-level displays up to 144Hz (A15) or 120Hz (A17) both with adaptive sync to reduce lag, stuttering, and visual tearing. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU to sport three performance modes

The new TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops have a smaller and more portable chassis than its predecessors. These also feature dual M.2 PCIe SSD slots along with a tertiary HDD slot in some models. These are available in two color options which include Fortress Gray or Bonfire Black. These have a subtle honeycomb patterning around the base adds grip and echoes hexagon reinforcements around the chassis. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop to come with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor

The keyboard features a full-sized desktop design as the template when laying down the deck for our latest deployments. The new TUF Gaming laptops come with two USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type-C. The A17 laptop supports G-SYNC monitors via its DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode, and a dedicated HDMI 2.0b port lets you plug in a projector, additional monitor, or big-screen TV. Another USB port provides additional connectivity on the right.

As for the pricing of the devices, the TUF A15 Bonfire Black starts from 60,990, while the Fortress Grey variant starts from 62,990. The TUF A17 Fortress Grey starts from 60,990.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15 desktops

The Asus ROG Strix GA15 slim desktop features AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti. Top configurations add up to 32GB of high-performance DDR4-3200 RAM. Storage options include M.2-based NVMe SSDs up to 1TB. For larger game libraries, the system can be upgraded with a 2TB of mechanical storage. The Armoury Crate app allows the user to customize the performance of the desktop.

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 has a bulkier design and comes with a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. It has up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage options. It also comes with 500W/700W options for power. In terms of memory, it features DDR4 at 3200MHz RAM up to 64GB. The Armoury Crate and Aura Sync apps are available on this as well. The price of the Strix GA15 starts from 65,990 while the price of the Strix GA35 starts from 1,79,990.

Asus will allow users to switch and change out the internal components of their desktops as long as it does not hinder the performance. All the devices come with 3 years of warranty on the included materials.