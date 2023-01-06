comscore Asus launches new Xbox controller that has an OLED screen
Asus launches new Xbox controller that has an OLED screen

Asus has launched a new Xbox PC controller called the Raikiri Pro, which comes with additional features such as a built-in OLED display.

raikiripro

Among many other products that Asus showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, there is a new Xbox controller. The new Asus Xbox PC controller comes with standard Xbox buttons, but it offers you more features. There is a built-in OLED display, as well as a number of connectivity options for PC. The controller is called ROG Raikiri Pro and it will be released sometime later this year. Also Read - Asus launches nine new OLED laptops across Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt, and ExpertBook lineups

The new Asus ROG Raikiri Pro comes with a small 1.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128×40 pixels right above the Xbox button. It displays some crucial notifications, such as when the controller is charging, attempting to pair with the Bluetooth device, checking the mic status, and more. While this is a nice touch to the controller, Asus is not the first one to pack a display on an Xbox controller. But it definitely is the first to give the controller three connectivity options. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth, a low-latency 2.4GHz RF mode, and a wired USB-C. The controller has two buttons on the top that support controller profile switching during games. There is button remapping, joystick sensitivity, trigger modes, and dead zones available for customisation on the Raikiri Pro with the help of the Asus Armoury Crate PC app. The controller also has four programmable rear buttons, trigger locks, and a circular D-pad. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

While Asus is pitching the Raikiri Pro as a pro PC controller, it can also connect to  Xbox Series X and Series S consoles using the wired USB-C but the pro features would work only with the PC. The Raikiri Pro also has a built-in ESS DAC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mute button for a better gaming experience. Asus has not provided the pricing for the Raikiri Pro. Even though the launch date is not clear at the moment, you can expect the controller to arrive sometime in the first quarter of this year.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 9:34 AM IST
