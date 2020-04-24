ROG, the gaming hardware division of Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has just teamed up with PUBG Corp. PUBG Corp is the company that managed the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile and PUBG. As part of the team-up, Asus ROG is organizing the Battle of Gods gaming tournament. This gaming tournament is exclusively available for all the ROG Phone users in India. Asus ROG shared more details about the announcement including the tournament duration, prizes, and more. This tournament kicks off today, on April 24, 2020, and will go on for 12 weeks. Let’s check out more details about the gaming competition. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update: Everything you need to know

Asus ROG Battle of Gods PUBG Mobile tournament details

The announcement noted that this is the first season of the Battle of Gods tournament. This likely means that Asus ROG will likely bring it back with more smartphone games or other variations. Asus also revealed that the total prize pool of the competition currently sits at Rs 6,60,000. Beyond promoting smartphone gaming, the tournament also attempts at encouraging stay at home efforts measures while limiting social interaction. Dinesh Sharma, the Business Head for the Smartphone division at Asus India issued a statement as part of the announcement. Sharma stated, "Abiding to the lock-down rules, we have designed this initiative to continue engagement with our ROG Phone community."

Dinesh went ahead to state that this tournament will enable, "ROG Phone users to interact with each other through E-Sports within the safety of their homes. Further, the tournament gives our ROG Phone users a perfect opportunity to demonstrate their gaming skills and win big cash rewards. Games are the perfect platform to engage and connect. We thank Tencent India for their support."

The company also revealed that every Friday, ROG Phone users will compete in multiple Battle Royale rooms. Top players will qualify for the final match towards the end. The company will also announce the winners for the final clash every week. Asus ROG will live stream the match with multiple eSports casters in India. Interested Asus ROG Phone owners can head to the dedicated website to register themselves.

