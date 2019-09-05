ASUS ROG Phone 2 global price and launch date announced

Back in July Asus officially announced its second generation ROG Phone 2 in China. The company revealed pricing and variants of the device in the Chinese market back then. The new Asus ROG Phone 2 comes in a total of six variants in China. And now the company took to the stage at IFA 2019 in Berlin to announce the international availability of the ROG Phone 2.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus. Asus has also improved upon display from the original ROG Phone, and it now offers 120Hz refresh rate. Here’s the pricing and availability.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Price and availability

The ROG Phone 2 comes in six variants in China. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000). The second variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage carries a price tag of RMB 5,999 (approximately Rs 60,000). Both phones also come in a separate variant called ‘Enjoy Peace in Beijing’, and these offer equal amount of RAM and storage. But these are priced RMB 200 higher at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,000) and RMB 6,199 (approximately Rs 62,000). Asus has also launched two special variants – a Zhizun version priced at RMB 7,999 (approximately Rs 80,000) and an Esports Armour Version priced at RMB 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,30,000) in China.

Internationally, Asus is launching two variants of the ROG Phone 2, one with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage which will cost €899. And the Untimate Edition with 12GB RAM, 20-layer Snapdragon 855 Plus, 2Gbps LTE Cat20 download speed and 1TB storage for €1,199. The standard edition went for pre-booking on Asus eShop on September 4 and will start shipping from September 20. While the Ultimate Edition will be available later this year. There is no word about India pricing or availability yet.

Features and specifications

The ROG Phone 2 flaunts a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108 percent DCI-P3 color space. For a complete gaming experience, the smartphone boasts front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers, and are reportedly twice as loud as the ones found on the ROG Phone. Unlike many of the flagship devices, the new smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack. There are four microphones onboard, as well as specially placed antennas that streaming is seamless. The ROG Phone 2 will also come with a bunch of gaming accessories. These include the likes of the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock II, AirTriggers, and more.

For photography, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a massive 6,000mAh battery. The unit claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0.

Features Asus ROG Phone Asus ROG Phone 2 Price 69999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 8MP 24MP Battery 4,000mAh 6,000mAh

Story Timeline