News

Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Gaming

The company is terming this ‘The Biggest ROG Phone II Sale’ because it has arranged for more devices than usual for this sale. 

  Published: November 26, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 3

Those with plans of acquiring the Asus ROG Phone 2, then you can get your clicking fingers ready because it will go on sale again tomorrow at 12:00PM. This gaming phone will be available via Flipkart on November 27. The device is priced at Rs 37,999 in India. For the mentioned price, Asus is giving the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. You can also go for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 59,999.

As for the sale offers, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. The company is terming this ‘The Biggest ROG Phone II Sale’ because it has arranged for more devices than usual for this sale.

Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

Asus 6Z Android 10 update with ZenUI 6 now rolling out

Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

