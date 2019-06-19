Asus launched its first gaming smartphone the ROG phone last year. The company also has recently revealed that it will be working with Tencent for the Asus ROG Phone 2 launch. The company has confirmed that the gaming handset will feature a 120Hz display. Asus disclosed this information via Weibo in partnership with Chinese fighting game “Under the One Man.” Asus ROG has also promised that future games will also be optimized for the 120Hz standard.

Now, according to a report from China’s Digitimes, the smartphone will launch on July 23 in China. The event will be held in Beijing, and the expected starting price of the device is RMB 4,399 (Rs 44,400 approximately). the smartphone will be showcased by Asus at ChinaJoy 2019 expo in Shanghai.

Asus ROG Phone 2 expected features, specifications

There are only two other smartphones with 120Hz display and Asus ROG Phone 2 would be the third one. The other two are the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. Additionally, the forthcoming ROG phone 2 will also offer exclusive gaming software optimization from Tencent Games for a better experience.

It is expected that Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with the latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It will also feature 12GB RAM option according to reports. As is the case with gaming phones, this device too might pack a refined cooling mechanism. Furthermore, Gizchina reported that the handset should offer a notorious design with its sharp lines and LED accents colors.

Similar to its predecessor, the Asus ROG Phone 2 might also offer a bunch of accessories to improve the gaming experience. Last year’s ROG Phone featured innovative gaming design and top-notch hardware. Customers can buy this gaming device for Rs 69,999.

In addition, it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the specifications, the ROG Phone was launched with a 6-inch and no notch. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. Asus has fitted an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for HDR gaming. The device does not come with a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

The company has also added three ultrasonic pressure sensitive zones on the top and bottom sides. The reason behind this is to give gamers more controls in an effort to mimic a gaming controller. Furthermore, the device comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with dual pixel Phase Detection Auto Focus.

Features Asus ROG Phone Price 69999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

