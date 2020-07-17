Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is all set for launch in India on July 22. The launch event is set to begin at 8:15PM. Asus on its part has announced that the gaming phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It has already confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 865+ SoC. And now the press render has been leaked by Evan Blass. Also Read - Asus 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera; Here is everything we know

The press renders show that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back, and a single camera on the front. As for the design, it looks rather similar to the previous generation. even the back panel has similar lines. The display has bezels on the top and the bottom, which would be useful for gaming. The press renders look similar to the live shot of the phone that recently leaked. Also Read - Samsung could end up using Exynos 990 for Galaxy Note 20



Recently, the Asus ROG Phone 3 has been spotted on Taiwan’s NCC certification site. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed with model number ASUS_I003D. The device could feature a whopping 6,000mAh battery and 512GB storage, as per the listing. A recent TENAA listing suggested that the handset will also be launched with 12GB RAM. The company is likely to offer the gaming phone in other storage and RAM variants. The Asus ROG Phone 3 will launch with the A299-200150U-US 30W fast charge adapter.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Leaked specs

The device is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch display. This screen is expected to be an OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While we do not know that for sure yet, what we do know is that this screen will be an FHD+ resolution panel. It is said to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There could be a triple camera setup on the rear which has become standard for most smartphones now, including gaming ones. The main sensor on this module could be a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone.

Apart from India, the smartphone will also be launched in Taiwan on July 22. The company hasn’t yet shared the live stream link. Meanwhile, Lenovo is also all set to launch its first Legion gaming phone on the same day in China. This device will also pack a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will be interesting to see how these gaming phones will fair against each other.