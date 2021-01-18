Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

The ROG Phone 3 from Asus made us lose our sleep as long as we had it in the office. For mobile gamers, this was the ultimate thing possess. It was only obvious that Asus will come up with a successor for the same, using the brand-new Snapdragon 888 chipset. Given that Asus has been using the same design or three years in a row, it was obvious that the new model won’t change much. However, the ROG Phone 5 has just leaked and it is changing a few things. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 you could buy in January 2021

Yes, the successor to the ROG Phone 3 will be called ROG Phone 5. We don't know the reason behind that yet but based on the leaked photo from Weibo shared by DroidMaze, it seems the next model will be called the ROG Phone 5. The newly-designed rear panel of the phone highlights the number "5", thereby indicating its name. There's also a phrase, "For those who dare", if you are into such ambitious branding elements.

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks

The photo only shows the rear of the phone, highlighting a new design. Well, by new, we mean it is just a new transparent kind of gradient that shows fake internals with edgy elements. There's a lot of triangular design elements as well as lines running along the rear. You can obviously see the triple rear camera setup. The main camera will use a 64-megapixel sensor, as is evident from the graphic. Surprisingly, Asus seems to have dropped its RGB-backlit ROG logo. No Asus, don't do it!

Towards the bottom, the ROG Phone 5 houses a large red button. Usually, Asus puts ultrasonic triggers here. On this prototype device, it seems to be a shortcut key for launching the Game center that’s already present on previous ROG Phone models.

Sadly, the front of the device isn’t visible in the phone but given the massive size of the display, it seems Asus might stick to a 6.7-inch display with uniform bezels on the top and bottom. The ROG Phone every year holds the best stereo speakers and we guess that won’t differ with the next-gen model.

Do note that it too early for confirming anything and Asus is yet to hint at a successor to the ROG Phone 3. Hence, we refrain from having complete faith in this one. Asus usually launches its phones in China before it readies for the global market around the peak summer.

However, most smartphone brands are preponing their launch timelines and Asus may do the same too for its ROG Phone series. The ROG Phone 5, if Asus decides to skip the ROG Phone 4 moniker, will most likely be using the Snapdragon 888 chip and may offer up to 16GB RAM as well as 512GB storage. The battery capacity may be the same 6000mAh unit we saw on the older phones.