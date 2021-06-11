Ban Battlegrounds PUBG trends: Is PUBG Mobile India version headed for a ban already?

PUBG Mobile India version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to release in India soon. In fact, if we go by rumours circulating on the internet, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game could release in June itself. The Battlegrounds Mobile India is coming after the Indian government banned the popular PUBG Mobile in the country last year under Section 69A of the IT Act. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India's latest teaser is for you to figure out the launch date

It appears that just like the original version, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is also headed for a ban. At least that is what Twitter trend is showing (at the time of writing this article). Recently, several ministers requested PM Narendra Modi to take a look at the security and privacy policies of the game that is preparing to release in India soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link to be available on website, June release likely: Report

Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India ban could be in tow as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues

If we go back to last year, the PUBG Mobile game was banned after the government doubted that the Chinese mobile gaming app sends crucial user data to the Chinese government. As Battlegrounds Mobile India is developed by the same developer as PUBG Mobile – Krafton, Indian ministers are questioning the upcoming game and privacy and security policies around it.

At the time of announcing the coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year, Krafton clearly stated the privacy and security policies of the game. Time and again, the game developer has revealed that security and privacy of users are their utmost priority. Krafton has also said that users data collected by Krafton will be stored in servers within India and Singapore.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy clearly states, “your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.”

Currently, Krafton is gearing up to launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country soon. The company is releasing new teasers almost every other day and the latest one hints at June 18 as the launch date for the game.