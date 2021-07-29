comscore Ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, such online games affect mental health: MP urges Nepal govt
Ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, such online games affect mental health: MP urges Nepal govt

Member of Parliament Asha Kumari B.K. has urged the Nepal Government to ban online games such as PUBG Mobil and Free Fire in the country as such online games have bad effect on children’s mental health.

Image: Garena

PUBG Mobile was banned last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps by the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT act. Now, a parliamentarian in Nepal has urged the government to ban the battle royale game in the country. The parliament member has also called for a ban on another popular mobile game, Garena Free Fire. Also Read - Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games: Paytm First Games, PlayerzPot and more

Earlier this week, Asha Kumari B.K., member of the House of Representatives, has urged the Nepal Government to ban these popular mobile games stating that these have ill effect on mental health. Also Read - How to get permanent skins in PUBG Mobile for free in simple steps

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire to get banned in Nepal?

Speaking at the Zero Hour in Nepal’s House of Representatives on July 27, Asha Kumari B.K. said that online games have harmful effect youth’s mental health. She raised her voice against online games in general and urged the government to shut down such games in the country with immediate effect. Also Read - PUBG on PC could likely be going free-to-play soon

PUBG mobile

She said, “online games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have a detrimental effect on the mental well-being of children.” “I would like to bring this matter to the attention of the government through the Speaker. Otherwise, there might be a day when guardians and parents might knock the court’s door seeking for justice,” she also added.

MP highlighted that games such a PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are addictive and that’s a cause of concern. Overusing these online games have adverse mental effect on children, she said. The member of parliament also highlighted that addiction to such games can led to anxiety, agitation and lack of concentration among the youths. She believes that taking action by banning such addictive online games will be a step ahead for the betterment of children in the country.

Developed by Krafton, PUBG Mobile game faced a temporary ban in Nepal two years ago in 2019. However, the game managed to make a comeback after the Nepal’s apex court reversed the ban.

  Published Date: July 29, 2021 10:25 AM IST

