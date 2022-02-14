comscore Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place
Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Bandai Namco has announced that it will be investing $130 million on its new metaverse project, with which it aims to allow fans to interact with its various IPs through a shared interface.

Bandai Namco

(Image: Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco is one of the major Japanese video game publishing studios, which has a number of AAA titles under its belt including Pac-Man, Tekken, Dark Souls and more. Now, the company has revealed that it is working on a new metaverse project where we will get to see characters and settings from its games come together in a single place. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

The company has announced that it will be investing $130 million on its new metaverse project, with which it aims to allow fans to interact with its various IPs through a shared interface. The project has been labelled “IP Metaverse” and is a part of the company’s new mid-term plan, which outlines its three-year vision. Also Read - Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022: How livestreaming will shape the creator economy

The new mid-term plan will span across April 2022 to March 2025. The company has released a document that draws an initial outline for what it’s calling its new “IP axis strategy” among other plans. Apart from this, it has also showcased its new speech-bubble-inspired logo. Also Read - Playing video games is good for you: Here are few reasons why

According to Bandai Namco, the “IP axis strategy” is all about connecting fans and increasing the value of properties. The company has also stated that it plans to develop a metaverse for all of its IPs. Each of the IP metaverse’s will together form an interconnected “ALL BANDAI NAMCO concept” universe.

While the document released by the company does not mention any specific IPs for its metaverse plan, there are a lot of candidates that can be a part including Pac-Man, Dragon Ball Z, Dark Souls, and more.

With the help of this project, Bandai Namco is looking to develop a “new framework for connecting with fans” while it tries to “maximise IP value over the medium to long term” with the money going into “data foundation” and the “development of content.”

“We are anticipating virtual spaces that will enable customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on an IP axis, as well as frameworks that leverage Bandai Namco‘s distinctive strengths to fuse physical products and venues with digital elements,” said Bandai Namco in a statement.

  Published Date: February 14, 2022 8:52 PM IST

