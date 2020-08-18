comscore Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games
News

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Gaming

WB Games posted a tweet which seems to flash an owl symbol very briefly in the middle of the video.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 7:39 PM IST
Batman Court of Owls

It’s been 6 years since the release of the last Batman game which was Arkham Knight. And now a new teaser posted by WB Games apparently hints that the next game may be based on the Court of Owls storyline from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo as part of the publisher’s New 52 relaunch. The enigmatic Court of Owls are a new breed of adversaries that the Dark Knight faces. These characters are apparently as old as the Gotham itself. Also Read - The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

WB Games posted a tweet which seems to flash an owl symbol very briefly in the middle of the video. While there is not much else to go on, there might be more coming soon. Previous leaks had suggested that the next Batman game may be called Batman: Arkham Legacy. This new bit of information has been leaked by Twitter user @New_WabiSabi who is know for accurately leaking game details. He has built a reputation as being accurate with his numerous leaks during E3 2019. His accuracy led to him being threatened with legal action by Nintendo. Also Read - Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

The leak essentially just speaks about two different things which include the name of the game which is Batman: Arkham Legacy. And that all the characters from the Bat family will be playable in the game. This would make for a great game. And it makes sense to have different characters with different character trees, skills and costumes.

WB Games Montreal recently dropped a lot of teases about a Batman game which confirmed the existence of the game in the first place. And now this new information has added to that. But Sony’s September State of Play which people expected to feature a superhero game, is now over without any mention of the new Batman game.

But the studio has not mentioned anything about the game since then. And this is surprising since the previous activity hinted that we are set to get the game very soon. And by very soon people were expecting days and not months.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
News
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Gaming

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

Most Popular

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Gaming

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games
The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Gaming

The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy
Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Gaming

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone
FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman

Gaming

FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

हिंदी समाचार

Dream11 को मिली IPL की टाइटल स्पॉन्सरशिप, चीनी कंपनी वीवो की लेगा जगह

जियो फोन से कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, आया Jio Pay फीचर

OnePlus ने अपने पुराने स्मार्टफोन को नहीं दिए यह फीचर, किया था वादा!

Oppo Power Bank 2 भारत में 18W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 1,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus ZenFone 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
News
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26
Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie
Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

News

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers