Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

It's been 6 years since the release of the last Batman game which was Arkham Knight. And now a new teaser posted by WB Games apparently hints that the next game may be based on the Court of Owls storyline from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo as part of the publisher's New 52 relaunch. The enigmatic Court of Owls are a new breed of adversaries that the Dark Knight faces. These characters are apparently as old as the Gotham itself.

WB Games posted a tweet which seems to flash an owl symbol very briefly in the middle of the video. While there is not much else to go on, there might be more coming soon. Previous leaks had suggested that the next Batman game may be called Batman: Arkham Legacy. This new bit of information has been leaked by Twitter user @New_WabiSabi who is know for accurately leaking game details. He has built a reputation as being accurate with his numerous leaks during E3 2019. His accuracy led to him being threatened with legal action by Nintendo.

The leak essentially just speaks about two different things which include the name of the game which is Batman: Arkham Legacy. And that all the characters from the Bat family will be playable in the game. This would make for a great game. And it makes sense to have different characters with different character trees, skills and costumes.

WB Games Montreal recently dropped a lot of teases about a Batman game which confirmed the existence of the game in the first place. And now this new information has added to that. But Sony’s September State of Play which people expected to feature a superhero game, is now over without any mention of the new Batman game.

But the studio has not mentioned anything about the game since then. And this is surprising since the previous activity hinted that we are set to get the game very soon. And by very soon people were expecting days and not months.