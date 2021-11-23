Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

EA’s Battlefield 2042 was one of the most awaited games of the year, but has now managed to become one of the worst-rated games on Steam. Currently, there are 39,526 reviews of the game live on Steam, out of which only 27 percent are positive. This means that 73 percent of the reviews or 28,854 reviews are negative. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

The game is currently on the number 10 spot on the 100 worst rated Steam games of all time list released by Steam250. The list is understandably topped by Konami's new free-to-play soccer game, eFootball 2022.

Battlefield 2042 has had a rough start since its release, with players complaining about poor PC performance, broken vehicles, bad hitboxes, lack of features, and more. While DICE did issue a day one patch, the game is still in pretty bad shape, with issues continuing to persist. This could be one of the major reasons behind the game being received poorly on Steam.

Players are also complaining about the lack of enough weapons, as well as many other game mechanics.

While the bad reviews continue to pour on Steam, take note that Steam is just one place in which players can experience Battlefield 2042 – and players on other platforms may be more content. The game apart from PC is also available on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

Another reason for the players to be frustrated is that DICE had already delayed the release of the game to fix issues, but the title still is riddled with problems. Moreover, the game comes with a lot of commissions like limited traversal options, no standard server browser, the removal of the class-based system, no in-game profile or stats page, no spectator mode, and more.

What do some reviews say?

“When BF3 came out, I thought to myself, imagine how Battlefield will look like in ten years. Was not expecting this….”

“I’ve played every PC Battlefield game since the original BF1942 and I can confidently say that this is the absolute worst entry into the series to date.”

“The issues are endless.”

“Would never in a million years have thought a battlefield game made by a huge studio could ever be this bad.”

“It’s just unplayable. The rubber band the desync is just insane. UNPLAYABLE! I hope they will fix this ASAP! for now, it’s not worth buying…Sadly…”