Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

Battlefield 2042: EA (Electronic Arts) has finally announced the much-awaited and leaked Battlefield 2042. The near-future FPS will be set amid a worldwide ecological disaster keeping in pace with the Battlefield franchise. The game was announced during a reveal stream today. We expect to see the first gameplay footage drop on June 13 as a part of E3 2021. Also Read - Battlefield 6 reveal event on June 9: How to watch premiere of the next Battlefield game

Battlefield 2042: Launch date

Battlefield 2042 aka Battlefield 6 will release globally on October 22. It will be made available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. According to various reports, early access for the game could go live on October 15 for all people who pre-order the game. Also Read - Battlefield 6 release date set for June 9: From revolutionary campaign to modern-day settings, here's what to expect

Battlefield 2042: Price in India

Battlefield 2042 is priced at Rs 3,999 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for the Standard Edition. On PC the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 3,499.

The Gold Edition is priced at Rs 6,499 on consoles and at Rs 5,499 on Windows. Lastly, the Ultimate Edition of the game is priced at Rs 8,499 on consoles and at Rs 6,999 on Windows.

Games The Shop has the pre-order listing forthe game at Rs 4,499 for the Standard Edition on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

Device Standard Edition Gold Edition Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5 Rs 3,999 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 PlayStation 4 Rs 3,999 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 Xbox One Rs 3,999 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 Xbox Series X Rs 3,999 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 Xbox Series S Rs 3,999 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 Windows Rs 3,499 Rs 5,499 Rs 6,999

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition will come with the game, a pre-order pack, early access pass, a Year 1 Pass and the Cross-Gen bundle. The Ultimate Edition will include the game, a pre-order pack, early access pass, a Year 1 Pass, Cross-Gen bundle, Midnight Ultimate bundle, the official digital artbook and the exclusive digital soundtrack.