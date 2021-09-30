Battlefield 2042 will release on November 19 globally. DICE has announced that the open beta will kick off from October 8 to October 9, with early access on October 6 and October 7 for players who have pre-ordered the game. The beta announcement is accompanied by the list of minimum and recommended requirements for the game. Also Read - Battlefield 2042 delayed by a month; will release in November: Here's why

Battlefield 2042: Beta details

DICE made the announcement of the open beta via EA’s blog. The beta will go live at 7 AM UTC (12:30 PM IST) on October 8 and will continue till October 9. Customers who pre-ordered the game will gain early access to the open beta on October 6. Players can preload the game from October 5. Also Read - Top 10 E3 2021 games announced at the annual gaming convention

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will allow people to play the Conquest mode and the Orbital map. Other multiplayer modes like All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zones mode will not be made available. The game will come with seven maps at launch, which include the Orbital, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Discarded, Breakaway, and Renewal.

Players will be able to select four characters in the open beta: Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele.

Battlefield 2042 minimum PC requirements

Windows 10

DirectX 12

100GB free storage

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or an Intel Core i5 6600K processor

8GB of RAM

4GB vRAM graphics card

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560

512KBps internet speed

Battlefield 2042 recommended PC requirements

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 4790 processor

16GB RAM

8GB memory card

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

512KBps internet speed

Battlefield 2042 price in India

Battlefield 2042 is priced at Rs 2,999 for PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Games. For the PS4 and Xbox One, the game is priced at Rs 3,999, and for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the game is priced at Rs 4,499. The game will also be made available with the EA Play Pro subscription on PC on day one.