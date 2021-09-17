Battlefield 2042 delayed by a month; will release in November: Here's why

One of Electronic Arts’ (EA) most awaited games of the year is Battlefield 2042, which was slated to release on October 22. However, the company has announced that the game has been delayed due to COVID-19 related complications. The release date for the game has been pushed to November. Also Read - Battlefield Mobile beta for Android rolling out soon: Here are the details

EA in a press release stated that it was delaying the launch of Battlefield 2042 to November and will not be releasing the game in October. The company has not revealed the exact date of the delayed release, however, it has stated that the game would be released towards the end of November.

While many games have and are still facing Covid delays, the good news is that the push for Battlefield is not as long as most, with the game still releasing this year and not in 2022. Also, EA has announced that it will start the Open Beta testing for the game towards the end of September.

“Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson said in a press release. “With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” he added.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Windows platforms at launch. It will be set in the year 2042, which will make for a good blend of futuristic, modern and classic gameplay elements. It will bring a new ‘All-Out War’ mode to the battlefield franchise, along with a ‘Hazard Zone’.

Players would have to tackle various challenges in the game like natural disasters including tornadoes, while at the same time waging war.

The new Portal mode would allow players to create custom games using assets from older games and the new Battlefield 2042.