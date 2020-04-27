Battlefield 5 will not get any updates after the summer update

Swedish video game developer, EA Digital Illusions CE AB or DICE has just made a major announcement regarding Battlefield 5. As part of the announcement, DICE revealed that its 2018 game will not get any updates after the next one. It also hinted that the next, and last major update is set to roll out “sometime” in the summer. The game developer clarified that this update will be the last one that brings new content to the game. DICE rolled out the Pacific Theater along with new weapons and gear with its latest “Into the Jungle” update. Let’s check the details regarding the upcoming Battlefield 5 update. Also Read - EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

Battlefield 5 summer update details

According to the announcement, the company has not revealed what the major summer update will focus on. It did note that the upcoming update will come with new content, weapons, and tweaks to the game. DICE plans to launch the latest Battlefield 5 update in June. Though, the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus may delay things. This is because game developers are working from home. The game developer also noted that it is planning to reintroduce its #FridayNightBattlefield servers along with Throwback Thursdays. It will use the throwbacks to take a look at pas Battlefield titles. The developer is also working on improving the anti-cheat system to make the game fairer and more fun. DICE launched the game back in 2018. Beyond this, the company plans to launch the Battlefield 5 successor in 2022.

The developer will also introduce Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as weekly rewards after the update. This will allow players to unlock gear that they may have missed in the past. The current update, "Into the Jungle" landed on February 6, 2020, as free downloadable content (DLC). The update introduced chapter six in the game along with several close-quarters combats in the Pacific. DICE also rolled out a new "Soloman Islands" map as part of the new chapter.

Soloman Islands map features multiple choke points and hidden bunkers. It also introduced a new “lunge mine” from the Japanese Imperial Army to take out enemy vehicles. As part of the update, DICE also introduced commander Misaki Yamashiro as an unlockable character. Players can get pilots Steve Fisher and Akira Sakamoto as part of add-on purchases.