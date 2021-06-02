Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts and developer DICE’s next FPS entry in the series will be revealed on June 9. The unveiling will begin early at 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST). Also Read - EA's Knockout City now let's you try the multiplayer dodgeball game for free

EA hasn't shared much detail about the next in the Battlefield franchise, but reports speculate that it may just carry the title Battlefield devoid the numeric code. While the developer is mum about the settings and gameplay of its upcoming game it did tease an imminent reveal back in April.

"We're in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can," Gabrielson said. "I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield — and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs," the developer said in a blog post.

Moreover, DICE also confirmed to be working on a new Battlefield mobile game which is due to launch in 2022. The developer stated that it will be a standalone game and different than the one on PC and console.

Battlefield 6 gameplay, settings (rumoured)

Talking about Battlefield 6 or simply Battlefield, rumours point out that the game will have a more modern setting. While the Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V were set in World Wars, the latest game is said to act as a hub for previous games. Leaked footage suggests that the game might include Vtol-like aircraft as well. Battlefield is also expected to have other exciting features, for instance, bigger maps, big players counts, extreme weather conditions, and Battle Royale as well. Tom Henderson, the prominent Battlefield insider cited that the players should expect military robots, drones, jets, and a ‘revolutionary campaign’ compared to the previous iterations.

As for the Battlefield 6 platforms, the game is confirmed to arrive both on PS5 and Xbox Series X. EA CEO Andrew Wilson also cited that the game will hit the last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One.