Battlefield Mobile Beta for Android: Battlefield Mobile isn't releasing anytime soon, but the developer's recent bombing of the beta release this year has brought some excitement to the community.

Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher behind Battlefield Mobile cited that it will host a beta for the game on Android this year and that it has already begun testing with limited players.

Battlefield Mobile for Android: When is the beta version releasing, will it be free-to-play?

Battlefield Mobile beta version for Android will be rolling out this fall. EA made this announcement on its FAQ page. Notably, the beta testing began in Autumn with a series of 'smaller play tests in Indonesia and the Philippines.'

The developer cited that it will roll out the beta version of the game to other regions soon. The ‘Early Access’ on the Google Play Store will be listed once EA releases it in the specific regions.

“As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about future play tests,” EA mentioned in the FAQ page.

The developer even confirmed that Battlefield Mobile will be a freemium game and that it will have its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique to the mobile version.

“Battlefield Mobile is currently still in development and being optimized to run on a variety of devices. This play test is specifically available for phones running Android 7.0 and up. The mobile devices supported by this test do not represent the final launch version, and will support more models in the future,” EA quoted in the FAQ page.

As for the content, the publisher will only add the Grand Bazaar map and the classic Battlefield game mode- Conquest during the beta. Additional content will be made available closer to the game’s final release.

Reports predict that the upcoming EA game will offer a standard Battlefield experience, like custom loadouts, customizable soldiers, Battlefield game modes, tanks, etc. The standalone game is due to release next year.