Battlefield Mobile game coming to smartphones, tablets in 2022: EA

The Battlefield series of shooting games is coming to mobile devices soon, the maker of the game series, EA (Electronic Arts) announced in a press release. The new Battlefield game will be available for smartphones and tablets in 2022.

EA has clarified that this will be a standalone game and completely different from what they are making for console and PC. It has been specifically designed for the mobile platform, as per EA. Industrial Toys, the team behind the mobile Midnight Star series is working with DICE to develop Battlefield Mobile.

"It's being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come," Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager DICE said in a press release.

Apart from this, EA is working with Electronics Arts studio, Criterion, and Gothenburg to develop the next-generation Battlefield game for PC and console. “Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.”

Speculations suggest that the next-generation Battlefield game for PC and console will be called Battlefield 6. The company has revealed that the next-generation Battlefield game could be released this Holiday season, which is later this year, though the exact timeline has not been announced as of now.

Expect major changes as EA says it has its “biggest development team ever” working on the upcoming Battlefield game for console and PC. The company describes it as a “bold step.”

We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level,” EA said.