Battlefield Mobile to release soon: Map, game modes, player classes and more

Electronic Arts (EA) back in April announced that it would soon be releasing a mobile version of its first-person shooter (FPS) game, Battlefield. Now EA DICE has announced more details about the upcoming Battlefield Mobile game. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming game including region-to-region beta rollout status, map details and more.

Everything we know about Battlefield Mobile

EA DICE reportedly revealed in a Q&A session that it will first release the Battlefield Mobile game first in Indonesia and the Philippines. According to a Google Play Store listing, the game will first be released on the Android platform. The company is expected to roll out beta versions of the game on a region-to-region basis.

The game will initially only come with the Grand Bazaar map from Battlefield 3. The game will be offered in a free-to-play model with in-app purchase elements like cosmetic items, unlockable upgrades and a Battle Pass system.

EA has said that the mobile version of the game will bring “the same wild situations and explosive spectacles Battlefield is famous for.” However, the graphics may feel like a step down from the PC titles.

Battlefield Mobile will come with multiple game modes, which will include a Tactical mode, a Destroy mode, a Stealth mode, and a War Tanks mode.

The Tactical mode will focus on players agility, the Destroy mode will allow players to use ATVs to speed around, the Stealth mode just like its name will focus on stealth and the War Tanks mode will bring in a fully armoured tank for battle. The game will also include a class system to make the gameplay more interesting. The various classes include Assault, Support, Medic and Recon.

The game will also come with player customisation features and will have backstories for the game’s War Heroes.

We expect EA DICE to reveal more details about the Battlefield Mobile game in the coming months, leading to the game’s full release, which is expected next year.