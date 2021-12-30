Krafton studio’s Battleground Mobile India is facing problems with log-in. The company has even acknowledged the issue and has released a statement about the error. The issue started popping on December 29. Also Read - Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models

Battleground Mobile India, in the statement, said, "We are continuously trying to find the cause of the issue, but taking a time. We will promptly get back to you with a notice once the cause has been found or fixed."

According to the statement, BGMI has identified that some players are experiencing login failure from 21:00PM, Dec 29 with an error message showing "Server authentication error. Login failed". There's no fix right now and BGMI is working to fix the issue.

However, players can try to fix the problem by clearing the cache and then restarting the game.