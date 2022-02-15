comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

BGMI latest a new 8x8 Santorini TDM map, four popular characters from manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, rewards, loot crate, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile’s latest February patch brings a new Team Death Match (TDM) map to the battle royale. The February 1.8.5 update has added a new Santorini map and a bunch of new features in the game. Also Read - PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days

In collaboration with the popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, Krafton has added some of the popular characters that players will witness in Erangel and Livik. Also Read - New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

BGMI v1.8.5 update brings new Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, and more

As part of the latest update, BGMI is getting a new 8×8 Santorini TDM map. It will be the first 8×8 TDM map in the BR title that will allow 16 players to battle against one another. One can have access to preset weapons in the new Santorini map, along with Arena Training, as per Krafton. Also Read - Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Additionally, the developer has made some gameplay changes. With the new update, players will now be able to recall teammates in an ongoing match and use vending machines for supplies. Another interesting add-on is the popular characters from the manga series- Jujutsu Kaisen in Livik, and Erangel. Following the new collaboration, Megumi, Satoru, Yuuji, and Nobara from JK will now enter Krafton’s BR title. Players will be able to interact with these characters in the game. The Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode can be accessed in ranked match mode by tapping the arrow button on Erangel and Livik.

With Skull Grenades gamers will be able to summon and defeat the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse. On defeating these monsters players will stand a chance to get unique rewards. As part of the collab, Krafton has set locked treasure boxes in the game that players will have to locate to obtain rare elements. The items can be exchanged for rewards and other achievements.

  Published Date: February 15, 2022 4:01 PM IST

