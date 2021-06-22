After a lot of hype, Battlegrounds Mobile India is playable in India. No, it hasn’t launched just yet but is available as early access to help people get a taste of it. This has led millions of people to download the game, marking a joyous moment for the battle royale game. However, things went a bit awry when it was accused of sending users’ data to China, hinting at the possibility of a ban. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton can ban you if you don't follow these 10 rules

That said, the latest buzz is that people's data is safe and won't be sent to China as part of a new software update. Here's what this is all about.

Battlegrounds Mobile India not linked with China

As per a report by IGN India, following the recent accusations and CAIT's request for the BGMI ban, Krafton has released the game's first update, which puts all the speculations to rest. The small update will ensure that users' data isn't shared with any Chinese servers.

It is suggested that the battle royale game will be automatically updated once it is booted. Following this, people will be asked to restart it and log into their account.

It is revealed that after updating the game, IGN ran a packet sniffer to see how things work. The update ensured that the game doesn’t interact with any Chinese servers. It was only once when the app data was deleted, that too, a Proximity Beta server. It is said that this is likely due to the data migration feature that allows players to carry forward their PUBG Mobile purchases and progress.

This means that people’s data is safe and they don’t have to worry about them being spied on by China. This also dismisses the need for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

To recall, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has recently demanded the game’s ban citing security and privacy concerns.

This is not the first time this has happened. Prior to the game’s early access program, there have been instances when politicians asked for the Battlegrounds Mobile ban due to the same reasons. However, since there’s no proof of any malicious activity, the game is very well legal in India.