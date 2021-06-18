Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version is available for download. Notably, this is not a stable version and includes several bugs and errors. One way to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android phone is by heading over to the Google Play store. But due to limited slots, only a few were able to get the early access to the game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version was release on June 17. Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

While Krafton has promised to release more slots of beta version in the days to come but there's no specific timeline for that. People waiting for the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game are getting restless. For such people, there are Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links are available.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file from here

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file from here

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK for Android 9 devices: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here

It should be noted that the size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. People must ensure to connect their Android phone to a stable WiFi network. Users should also ensure that their device has enough space before downloading the files.

Step 1: Once you have downloaded the files, you will need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and then install the APK file.

Step 2: You should rename the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile.obb” and paste it in the following directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

Step 3: You will then need to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and pick between the low-spec and HD resource packs with sizes 379.6MB and 618.2 MB, respectively.

Krafton hasn’t revealed the official release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India game yet.