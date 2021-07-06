Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India iOS release date reportedly revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for all Android users in the country. The game was officially release on July 2, which is last week. Android phone users can head over to the Google Play store to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on their device right now. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India players get another three days to transfer PUBG Mobile data

The Android release of the PUBG Mobile India disappointed hundreds and thousands of iOS users out there. In the last few days, several iPhone users have taken to the microblogging site Twitter and other social media platforms to request Krafton to release the iOS version of the PUBG Mobile India mobile game soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release

The game developer Krafton has not officially announced the release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version yet. Reports, however, suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch for iPhone users by later this month. Some reports previously revealed July 6 to be the launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but unfortunately that is not the case.

We expect the game developer to provide more details about the iOS version release in the days to come. The company is currently said to be working on the version.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android

Android users can download Battlegrounds Mobile India right now on their phone.

To download the game, users will need to first head over to the Google Play store, search for the game, and click on the install option.

Ensure to connect the device with a stable WiFi network before installing the game on your phone.

PUBG Mobile banned in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile global version, which the Indian government banned in the country last year in September. The Chinese mobile game was banned in the country under Section 69A of the IT act. Alongside the PUBG Mobile game, the Indian government banned several other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, among others.