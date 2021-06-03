Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registrations on Google Play store since May 18. This is the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India back in September 2020. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, the company confirmed via a tweet that Battlegrounds Mobile India has received 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks. Now that is a milestone. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registrations on Google Play store for Android users. To attract more and more users onboard, Battlegrounds Mobile India is offering rewards on pre-registrations. There are no reports on when the pre-registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin for iOS users on App store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file size, gameplay, maps: All that matches PUBG Mobile

As per a latest report, the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is in the works. The pre-registration is expected to begin iOS users very soon, possibly in the next few weeks or so. However, it is likely that the upcoming battle royale game will first release for Android users followed by iOS users.

The biggest question now is – when will Battlegrounds Mobile India release/launch in India?

Well, Krafton is yet to reveal the launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile India aka the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile will launch in the country on June 18. For the official launch date, we will need to wait for Krafton to officially confirm the launch date.

To pre-register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game Android users should head over to the Google Play store today and tap on the pre-register option there. People who pre-register for the battle royale game will get rewards such as the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.