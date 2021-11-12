comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Gaming

After a successful run in the first season with 'Free Fire' earlier this year, which attracted over 14,000 team registrations, the second season of 'Gaming Masters' is set to commence with prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh on November 23.

  • Published: November 12, 2021 6:18 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced a Gaming Masters 2.0′, an e-sports event collaborating with Telecom giant Jio and chipmaker MediaTek. The event is organized to encourage online gaming enthusiasts and professional gamers in the country. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

After a successful run in the first season with ‘Free Fire’ earlier this year, which attracted over 14,000 team registrations, the second season of ‘Gaming Masters’ is set to commence with prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh on November 23. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing tomorrow at 9:30AM: How to download, Google Play store link, all questions answered

‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ will feature Krafton’s hit battle royale game title, BGMI India, which will be made available to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform, according to industry insiders. Also Read - Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why

There will be a ‘Play & Win Daily’ series where gamers can participate every day, get rewarded, and also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship.

Jio recently launched its new smartphone JioPhone Next. The 5.45-inch JioPhone Next that houses Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android, has a multi-touch HD+ screen, a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front camera.

The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512 GB.

It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip called QM-215 (quad-core up to 1.3 Ghz). There will be a 3,500mAh battery and 2 Dual-SIM Nano slots, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device offers easy access and consume content in 10 languages.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 6:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Apps

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!
Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why

Gaming

Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का नया अपडेट हुआ रिलीज, अब नहीं होगी गेमिंग में कोई प्रॉब्लम

Instagram Reels में जुड़ गए TikTok वाले दो धांसू फीचर्स, वीडियो बनेगा और भी बेहतर

रियलमी और ओप्पो के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन मिनटों में फुल चार्ज कर देंगे आपका फोन

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Latest Videos

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers