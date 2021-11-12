Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced a Gaming Masters 2.0′, an e-sports event collaborating with Telecom giant Jio and chipmaker MediaTek. The event is organized to encourage online gaming enthusiasts and professional gamers in the country. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

After a successful run in the first season with 'Free Fire' earlier this year, which attracted over 14,000 team registrations, the second season of 'Gaming Masters' is set to commence with prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh on November 23.

'Gaming Masters 2.0' will feature Krafton's hit battle royale game title, BGMI India, which will be made available to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform, according to industry insiders.

There will be a ‘Play & Win Daily’ series where gamers can participate every day, get rewarded, and also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship.

