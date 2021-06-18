Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the much-anticipated game ever since it was announced as a replacement to the now-banned PUBG Mobile in the country. The excitement grew further when its early access version made its entry just a day ago. Also Read - PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: How much has changed since 2018?

Besides the popularity, the game has now attained a new milestone as it has been downloaded 5 million times via the Google Play Store, that too, in a day. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India downloads reached milestone in a day

It is suggested that Krafton has revealed the new feat attained by the rebadged variant of PUBG Mobile. This doesn’t come as a surprise as it has arguably been the most awaited game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile global: 5 differences you will find

To celebrate this, Battlegrounds Mobile is providing people with a new reward. Players can get the Classic Crate Coupon. This can be availed by heading to the Events section available on the game. You just need to scroll down a bit to find the ‘5M Downloads Gift,’ tapping on which will let you access it.

This will be in addition to the already existing early access rewards such as a Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP Cards and 2x BP Cards. These can be claimed via the in-game mail.

If you haven’t become a part of the early access program, you can still do so as it is now available for all. You just need to go to the Google Play Store and select the pre-register option. A few moments later, you will see the install option, which you can hit to get the game.

One thing worth noting is that this battle royale game is still not available for iOS users and is expected to reach them soon.

For those who don’t know, Battlegrounds Mobile India follows the gameplay similar to PUBG Mobile but with a few changes. There’s green blood and Tulsi leaves when a player dies, focus on the user privacy seems to be immense, more maps, and more changes.

In case you are curious, you can refer to our first impressions to get a fair idea.