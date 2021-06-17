Battlegrounds Mobile India first look: Battlegrounds Mobile India, the remake of the popular PUBG Mobile’s first look has landed on the e-hub. Courtesy of the tipster Mukul Sharma, we know now what the new BR title will bag in for the players. Also Read - Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Know this and when you can download

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta link download: Maps and Modes revealed

As per the screenshots shared by the tipster, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will have similar modes to that we saw on PUBG Mobile. The maps as revealed on the screenshots include- the popular Erangel map, Sanhok, and Miramar. There is a Karakin map as well that is set in South Africa. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India access might not be as easy as PUBG Mobile

As for the gaming modes, players can try for 5v5 Team Deathmatch, Arena training, Gun Game, Domination, and Assault mode. The interface looks quite similar to the one in PUBG Mobile, however, Krafton has promised to bring an Indian twist to the new BR title. Also Read - Top 5 PUBG New State features that could likely replace PUBG Mobile gameplay

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/GHetMrtbTU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 17, 2021

Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta began on June 17, i.e., so players might still have to wait to get the first-hand experience. Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook post cited that the open beta will have more slots for interested players. As per the post, the players purchasing weapons and other stuff, in-game progress, will be stored and available in the final version of the game when it’s live on the app store.