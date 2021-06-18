comscore How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta on Android
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for everyone: How to download

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta as release for everyone now. The beta version of the game was officially release on Thursday but for select users. Starting today, the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is available for everyone. Here’s how to download.

battlegrounds mobile india download (1)

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta is now available for everyone. The beta version of the game was officially release on Thursday but for select users. Starting today, the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is available for everyone. This means, whoever is interested can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version on their Android phone. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile global: 5 differences you will find

Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is currently available only for Android users. iOS version is said to be under development and should be available soon. To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version you will need to head over to Google Play store right away. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta

Step 1: Head to Google Play store Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

Step 2: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India game

Step 3: Click on the link here to register as beta tester of the game.

The beta download page states, “KRAFTON, Inc. has invited you to a testing program for an unreleased version of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. As a tester, you’ll receive an update that includes a testing version of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app, which may also include unreleased versions of its instant app.” Krafton warns that this is a beta update and comes with bugs and issues.

Before starting the installation process, ensure to connect your Android device to a stable WiFi network and backup all your data. The installation process will take some minutes so have patience.

With the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile beta version, Krafton wants players to report bugs and other issues in the game and report. The game developer aims to resolve all issues and release the final version bug-free. The idea is to offer a seamless and bug-free user experience. You can report bugs and other issues on battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.

Rumours had suggested June 18 as the launch date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India but that is not happening. The beta testing is expected to go on for a few weeks atleast and only then the final version will be rolled out. The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India game is yet to be officially confirmed by Krafton so don’t believe any reports as of yet.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2021 5:26 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India का अर्ली एक्सेस हुआ सभी के लिए लाइव, ऐसे खेल सकते हैं आप

Realme X9 हुआ टीज, जल्द ही Realme Buds Q2 के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Father’s Day पर ऐसे भेजें अपने पिता को WhatsApp स्टिकर्स और GIFs, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE और Galaxy Tab A7 Lite भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 Live: इन प्रीपेड प्लान्स के साथ फ्री में देख सकेंगे मैच

