Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta is now available for everyone. The beta version of the game was officially release on Thursday but for select users. Starting today, the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is available for everyone. This means, whoever is interested can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version on their Android phone.

Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is currently available only for Android users. iOS version is said to be under development and should be available soon. To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version you will need to head over to Google Play store right away.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta

Step 1: Head to Google Play store

Step 2: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India game

Step 3: Click on the link here to register as beta tester of the game.

The beta download page states, “KRAFTON, Inc. has invited you to a testing program for an unreleased version of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. As a tester, you’ll receive an update that includes a testing version of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app, which may also include unreleased versions of its instant app.” Krafton warns that this is a beta update and comes with bugs and issues.

Before starting the installation process, ensure to connect your Android device to a stable WiFi network and backup all your data. The installation process will take some minutes so have patience.

Come One Come All! EARLY ACCESS is now officially open for everyone! 🙌🏼

https://t.co/mFmZxtGyOG pic.twitter.com/2TXtmU6vcg — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@B_GroundsMob_IN) June 18, 2021

With the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile beta version, Krafton wants players to report bugs and other issues in the game and report. The game developer aims to resolve all issues and release the final version bug-free. The idea is to offer a seamless and bug-free user experience. You can report bugs and other issues on battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.

Rumours had suggested June 18 as the launch date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India but that is not happening. The beta testing is expected to go on for a few weeks atleast and only then the final version will be rolled out. The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India game is yet to be officially confirmed by Krafton so don’t believe any reports as of yet.