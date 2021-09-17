Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update released: Top 5 changes, new features

Krafton Inc has rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) latest update, dubbed BGMI 1.6 update. The new update offers a number of interesting features including new modes and changes in settings. Moreover, players who update to version 1.6 now will be eligible to get two complimentary classic crate coupons. Here we will be taking a look at the 5 changes and new features that the BGMI 1.6 update brings. Also Read - PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

BGMI 1.6 update: Top 5 changes and new features

User interface update Also Read - BGMI 1.6 update: How to download the new update on Android, iOS

With the BGMI 1.6 update, Krafton is introducing multiple changes to the user interface (UI) of the game. One of the major changes is the easier accessibility to the in-game settings. Additionally, a new transparent UI mode has been added to the game. This new transparent UI mode will only be activated by clicking on the Battlegrounds Mobile India logo in the classic mode. Also Read - BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes released: When can we download the new update?

Old modes and maps make a comeback

With the update some of the most loved modes and maps, like Metro Royale and Titan: The Last Stand will come back for a few days. These include Titans: Last Stand, Survive Till Dawn, Metro Royale: Reunion, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0, Runic Power and Vikendi.

Flight route information

With the new flight route information feature, players will be able to view the plane path even after the plane path diminishes from the map.

Vehicle, weapon fixes

With the latest update, Krafton has made a lot of fixes to multiple weapons and vehicles. For example, the UAZ and the Minibus receive an increase in durability. The P1911, FAMAS and Mk12 can now be used in the Arena training mode.

Grenade shock adjustment

Now, if a grenade bursts near your character, the vibrations will not be as high. However, if it bursts near you, the crossheir will shake a lot ruining the aim.

Some other improvements include a better Health Bar, Universal marks and Mini maps.