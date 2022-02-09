comscore BGMI 1.8.5 update Release Date: New character, map, features, how to upgrade
BGMI 1.8.5 update releasing soon: New character, map, features, and more details

Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI 1.8.5 update release date: Let’s take a closer look at all the features and upgrades that the upcoming BGMI update will bring for players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.8.5 update is expected to be available later this month. No specific release date has been revealed yet. However, ahead of the official rollout, some details of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.8.5 update have been revealed. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India bans almost 50,000 cheaters, reveals names

BGMI 1.8.5 preview update has revealed some information around the upcoming features and changes. Let’s take a closer look at all the features and upgrades that the upcoming BGMI update will bring for players in the days to come. Also Read - New BGMI update 1.8.0 creating issues for players: Check details

BGMI 1.8.5 update: Features, map, and more

The preview update reveals that the BGMI 1.8.5 update will bring Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Erangel map, locked treasure boxes in Erangel and Livik, new Santorini Map, among others. The update highlights that the Santorini Map can be used for Arena Training as well as Team Deathmatch. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

BGMI shared an official video on Instagram to reveal the changes that will come with the upcoming update. Let’s take a quick look at them:

-The first thing that the video shows, is the coming of Jujutsu Kaisen character to Erangel.

-The video highlights the locked treasure boxes in Erangel and Livik. The location and clues of these boxes are said to be available in the Season tab. These boxes contain loot items as well as items that can be used in exchange for rewards.

-The update will bring Skull Grenades, which will appear in Erangel and Livik occasionally at regular intervals. Players can use these grenades to summon or defeat the boss and get more powerful items.

-The video shows a new 8v8 Santorini Map based on Santorini Island. The map can be found in the Unranked tab and the Arena tab.

BGMI 1.8.5 release timeline

Once the update is released, players on Android and iOS can head to their respective Play stores. Remember to connect your device with a stable WiFi connection at the time of installing the new update.

BGMI is yet to reveal the specific timeline of the rollout. Reports suggest that the update should be available towards the end of this month.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 1:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 1:51 PM IST

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Gaming

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Best Sellers