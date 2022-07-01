comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) completes one year, crosses 100 million registered users
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

Krafton will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crores

BGMI completes one year in India

Krafton Inc. has announced a new milestone for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game. The Battle Royale game has surpassed 100 million registered users.  The creators claim that the battle royale title is the most popular game in the country right now. BGMI will be completing its first year since launch. In the past one year, BGMI has offered a lot of new updates making some big changes to the game. Also Read - Assam floods: Google starts SOS alert and fundraising to help impacted communities

BGMI has provided a more localized approach with the help of India-centric events and content. Additionally, BGMI introduced some interactive tournaments, prize pools, for aspiring gamers. Krafton Inc claims that it has even larger tournaments planned for BGMI this year with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE PRO SERIES) SEASON 1 being set at Rs 2 crore. Krafton claims this is the largest prize pool in Indian esports history. Also Read - Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India at Rs 7.36 lakh: Check details

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian themed collaborations, and celebrated India centric events with the community with a goal in curating a gameplay unique to our Indian users,” said Changhan Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. during his visit to India as BGMI gears up to celebrate its first anniversary. He further added, “India is an important market for KRAFTON. We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to create a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and invest in the flourishing start-up landscape here” Also Read - 5G auction to take place on July 26: Here’s what we know about 5G deployment in India

In 2022, Krafton will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crores while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.

Speaking on the milestone, Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community’s needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs. We have consistently worked towards bringing in localized content, offerings, and understanding the nuances that have driven BGMI to become the preferred game in India. We look forward to bringing new and exciting experiences to the community and supporting holistic growth for the Esports ecosystem in India.”

Krafton Inc. claims that in the last one year it has invested nearly 100 million USD to improve India’s local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 4:34 PM IST

