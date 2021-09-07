Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular mobile games currently available in India. Krafton recently launched the iOS version of the game and to thank its users for a great response it in a blog post has answered a lot of user questions regarding future updates for the game. One of the major news that has been divulged is that the company is currently reviewing the need to release a Hindi voice pack and could release it soon. Also Read - PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton, will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene

Battlegrounds Mobile India Hindi voice pack could come out soon

The company answering the question “I’d like to use a voice pack in Hindi!” stated, “We also are currently reviewing about this internally, and we will further inform you if it is confirmed.” Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS, get permanent skin

If the company is to release a Hindi voice pack then it will be the second major battle royale game to release a Hindi voice pack, with the first one being FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, which was released back in January. Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop for Facebook users: Here's why

Apart from this, the company has also stated that there are no plans in terms of supporting an emulator version of the game. The company states that this is because it is easier to cheat compared to the mobile environment. However, the company does state that if there is a change in plan, it will inform its users with a notice published on its official website.

The developers have also stated that they are currently reviewing adding a Prime subscription to the game internally. To recall, the international version of the game, PUBG Mobile does have a Prime subscription, which provides the users with multiple benefits throughout the month.