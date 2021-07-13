Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads on Google Play Store in just a week

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular mobile games in India, right until when it was banned. Now that Krafton Inc has brought the game back with a new name and a few changes, Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken the spot of one of the most popular mobile games in India. Also Read - BGMI 1.5 update: Release date, time, new weapons, vehicles, Ignition mode, and more

Krafton Inc has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 34 million or 3.4 crores within a week of its launch. To recall, the game was released on July 2 for Google's Android operating system and is currently available to download free of cost from the Play Store. The company is yet to reveal when will it release the iOS version of the game.

The company has also announced that it currently has a peak of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million concurrent users. The game is currently listed as the number 1 game in the Indian Play Store's 'Top Free Games' category.

“We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining content to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Division, Krafton Inc.

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India recently concluded its first native eSports event in India on July 8, called the BGMI Launch Party. The event had a peak concurrent viewership of around 5,00,000 on the first day.

Apart from this, Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon also kick off its Season 20, with the current season set to conclude on July 14. The new season will include a new royal pass and ranking system. The company has revealed that starting with season 20, three seasons will be combined as one cycle.