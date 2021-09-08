Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most popular mobile games in India. The game requires for players to duke it out against each other to become the last man standing. Since its comeback to the country, BGMI developers have been stating that they have been constantly working on making their game fair to play for everyone. Now, the company has stated that it will not launch an emulator for the game, as that would increase illegal actions and make the game unfair for other players. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests

The company in its first episode of "We Heard You" blog answering the question "I'd like to play BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA in emulator version." Stated, " Unfortunately, in emulator version, it is expected to happen easier the illegal actions such as falsification, etc. compared to the mobile environment. So there is currently no plan in terms of supporting emulator version. If there is any change upon support of emulator version, we will further inform you through another notice."

Why is Krafton declining players a Battlegrounds Mobile India emulator?

Krafton believes that adding an emulator version for the game will open up some pathways for hackers to get into the game. It is much easier to use hacks like aimbot, falsification and more inside of a computer environment compared to mobile. It is also much easier for cheaters to mask themselves with computers.

Other BGMI news

Other than this, in the same blog post, Krafton revealed that it could soon release a Hindi voice pack for the game. This would make it the second major battle royale game to release a Hindi voice pack, with the first one being FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards.

The company is also reviewing adding a Prime subscription to the game. The international version of the game, PUBG Mobile does have a Prime subscription, which provides the users with multiple benefits throughout the month.