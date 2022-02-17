comscore BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
News

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how

Gaming

Krafton reveals BGMI esports 2022 roadmap, registration to kick off late February; here are all the details.

BGMI

Krafton announcing BGMI esports 2022 roadmap cited that it will host four esports tournaments this year. The tournaments will batter a prize pool of Rs 6 crore. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

The developer mentioned that the esports tournaments for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) would host national and international opportunities for players. “With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments. We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills,” Minu Lee, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton stated. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

Here are the details of the BGMI esports 2022- Also Read - PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) – Rs 1 crore

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS) – Rs 2 crores

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMIS) – Rs 1 crore

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2 (BMPS) – Rs 2 crores

Both seasons of the BMPS will have a prize pool of Rs 2 crores each. Registrations for the BMOC or Open Challenge will begin later this February. As per the developer, in-game qualifiers will be held towards the end of March.

On a related note, Krafton recently released an update for the BGMI that brought a new Santorini 8×8 TDM map, four new characters from Jujutsu Kaisen that gamers can interact with, and a bunch of rewards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 9:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
Gaming
BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

Electric Vehicle

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how

Gaming

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more
Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more
PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days

Gaming

PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days
Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S Series भारत में हुए लॉन्च, कीमत से फीचर्स तक जानें सब कुछ

Garena Free Fire बैन के बाद क्या है प्लेयर्स के लिए आगे की राह?

Twitter के Tips फीचर के लिए अब Paytm से कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Free Fire MAX में कैसे इस्तेमाल करने हैं Redeem Codes, 5 आसान स्टेप्स में जानें तरीका

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999
How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

How To

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps
Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Gaming

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers