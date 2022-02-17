BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how

Krafton announcing BGMI esports 2022 roadmap cited that it will host four esports tournaments this year. The tournaments will batter a prize pool of Rs 6 crore. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

The developer mentioned that the esports tournaments for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) would host national and international opportunities for players. "With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments. We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills," Minu Lee, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton stated.

Here are the details of the BGMI esports 2022-

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) – Rs 1 crore

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS) – Rs 2 crores

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMIS) – Rs 1 crore

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2 (BMPS) – Rs 2 crores

Both seasons of the BMPS will have a prize pool of Rs 2 crores each. Registrations for the BMOC or Open Challenge will begin later this February. As per the developer, in-game qualifiers will be held towards the end of March.

On a related note, Krafton recently released an update for the BGMI that brought a new Santorini 8×8 TDM map, four new characters from Jujutsu Kaisen that gamers can interact with, and a bunch of rewards.