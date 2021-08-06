Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS release: One question that has troubled iPhone users till now is — when will Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI game release for iOS? Looks like Krafton has officially confirmed the release of BGMI iOS version. Finally! The battle royale mobile game is already available for Android users. Also Read - Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

In a latest Instagram post by Battlegrounds Mobile India official handle, the game developer hints that the coming of the BGMI iOS version. We have already heard a lot about BGMI iOS version release till now, but this is the first time that Krafton confirms the coming of the iOS update.

BGMI iOS release confirmed

Talking about winning free rewards, BGMI notes that it is preparing "all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS". What makes the iOS release even more evident is that the post ends with an emoji of an Apple. That is right. There is now no doubt that BGMI is coming for iOS users very soon.

Now that the iOS version has been officially confirmed, we can expect the new version to release much sooner than expected. Krafton is yet to release the official launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version.

When will BGMI iOS version release?

Similar to the Android release, it is likely that Krafton will first announce the beta version of the BGMI iOS version, test it for some time and later followed by the stable release. We must now wait for Krafton to officially announce the release date of BGMI iOS version.

In the same post, the game developer promised in-game rewards once Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses a certain number of downloads. To get these rewards, players will need to achieve three milestones including 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads, and 50 million downloads.

The post highlights that crossing the first milestone will offer three Supply Coupon Crate Scraps, the second one will bring three Classic Coupon Crate Scraps, and the third milestone will offer a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set.