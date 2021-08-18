Krafton has officially released the Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI iOS version for iPhone and iPad users in India today on August 18. The release process is ongoing and everyone using an eligible iPhone and iPad will be able to download the battle royale game once the release is completed. Not everyone should be able to download BGMI iOS right now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version has been released in India officially after a long wait. iPhone and iPad users in India have been waiting for BGMI iOS release since the game launched for Android back in the month of June 2021. It should be noted that BGMI iOS version is currently available only for select users. At BGR.in, we tried to install BGMI on an iPhone but couldn’t find the game listed on App store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS released: App store link, system requirements, download size, free rewards, and more

If you are also unable to find the BGMI iOS version on Apple App store, it could be because the release in still ongoing. Krafton has officially revealed that BGMI iOS is now available for download from Apple App store. We found the game listed on App store desktop version but not on mobile at the moment. It is likely that the BGMI iOS version will release for eligible users in a phased manner or by the end of the day once the release is completed. Also Read - How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on iPhone, iPad

BGMI iOS version system requirements

To download the BGMI iOS version, iPhone and iPad users can simply head over to the App store once the game is listed on Apple App store. iPhones running on iOS 11.0 or later versions while iPads running on iPadOS 11.0 or later versions will be the only devices eligible to download Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 50 million downloads: How to claim Galaxy Messenger Set reward

The game developer also revealed that BGMI iOS will be available for select iPod touch devices as well. iPod touch running on iOS 11.0 or later versions are eligible to run the BGMI iOS version.

The official App store page reveals that the Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play games with some in-app purchases. The BGMI iOS version measures 1.9GB. So, it is suggested that iPhone and iPad users looking to download the BGMI iOS and iPadOS version must ensure to connect their devices to a stable working network. Players must also ensure that their devices have enough space for the game to install completely.

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile India has been available for Android users since the last few months or so. To be specific, since the month of June this year. For Android, Krafton first released the beta build in May and later followed by the stable version of the game.

Android users can download the game from Google Play store. As per the official stats, BGMI Android version has been downloaded by more than 10,000,000 users in the country. It should be noted that BGMI is exclusively available in India.