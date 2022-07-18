Krafton has announced a LAN event for its popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This event is scheduled to take place from July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022 and it will have a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs. The winning team will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown, which will take place from August 18, 2022, to August 20, 2022. Also Read - BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game

The news comes as a courtesy of a a video that the company shared via its official YouTube account. "You Asked, We Heard! BGMI is proud to present the FIRST EVER BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official LAN. With 24 squads ready to face the heat, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN will surely put them to the test! With 4 Days of nail biting action to keep you on the edge of your seat, #BMSD2022 boasts a MASSIVE INR 15 Lakhs Prize Pool, meant for those who dare. Action starts 21st JULY," Krafton wrote in the description of the video.

Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

BGMI Showdown: Schedule and prize pool

Krafton in its announcement said that the event will be held between July 21 and July 24 and that the competing teams will be fighting for the prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

BGMI Showdown: Participating teams

Krafton still has not unveiled the names of the participating teams of the event. However, there will be 24 teams in a squad that will compete against each other for the prize. BGMI fans will have to wait to know which teams will be competing for the prize pool.

BGMI Showdow: Where to watch

Beginning on July 21, the Showdown will be livestreamed on Loco and the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI 2.1 Update

Separately, Krafton recently released BGMI 2.1 update. This update brings a new weapon called Lynx AMR that is capable of destroying a level three helmet in a single shot. The update also brings major changes to weapon balance. For SMG balance adjustment, the diminishing speed of the damage of UZI and Vector is reduced that will damage enemies more effectively from a long range. Additionally, the burst area of UMP is reduced and the damage dealt by Tommy Gun and its bullet speed is slightly increased. PP-19 Bizon’s shooting speed is also increased a little. Additionally, the company has increased the bullet speed and long-distance damage of Scar-L, while reducing the gun recoil in burst mode.