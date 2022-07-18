comscore BGMI Showdown to begin on July 21: Here’s everything we know about it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Bgmi Showdown To Begin On July 21 All You Need To Know
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

Gaming

Krafton in its announcement said that the event will be held between July 21 and July 24 and that the competing teams will be fighting for the prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

BGMI

Image: Krafton

Krafton has announced a LAN event for its popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This event is scheduled to take place from July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022 and it will have a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs. The winning team will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown, which will take place from August 18, 2022, to August 20, 2022. Also Read - BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game

The news comes as a courtesy of a a video that the company shared via its official YouTube account. “You Asked, We Heard! BGMI is proud to present the FIRST EVER BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official LAN. With 24 squads ready to face the heat, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN will surely put them to the test! With 4 Days of nail biting action to keep you on the edge of your seat, #BMSD2022 boasts a MASSIVE INR 15 Lakhs Prize Pool, meant for those who dare. Action starts 21st JULY,” Krafton wrote in the description of the video. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

BGMI Showdown: Schedule and prize pool

Krafton in its announcement said that the event will be held between July 21 and July 24 and that the competing teams will be fighting for the prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

BGMI Showdown: Participating teams

Krafton still has not unveiled the names of the participating teams of the event. However, there will be 24 teams in a squad that will compete against each other for the prize. BGMI fans will have to wait to know which teams will be competing for the prize pool.

BGMI Showdow: Where to watch

Beginning on July 21, the Showdown will be livestreamed on Loco and the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI 2.1 Update

Separately, Krafton recently released BGMI 2.1 update. This update brings a new weapon called Lynx AMR that is capable of destroying a level three helmet in a single shot. The update also brings major changes to weapon balance. For SMG balance adjustment, the diminishing speed of the damage of UZI and Vector is reduced that will damage enemies more effectively from a long range. Additionally, the burst area of UMP is reduced and the damage dealt by Tommy Gun and its bullet speed is slightly increased. PP-19 Bizon’s shooting speed is also increased a little. Additionally, the company has increased the bullet speed and long-distance damage of Scar-L, while reducing the gun recoil in burst mode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 9:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10
Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Features

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Snap introduces Snapchat for Web: Check details

Apps

Snap introduces Snapchat for Web: Check details

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks

Photo Gallery

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10

Snap introduces Snapchat for Web: Check details

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999