Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) stable version released: How to download, claim rewards, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has been official released in India today. Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version was available for all Android users since last month. However, the beta version of the game offered some bugs and issues. With the release of the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton fixes all the existing issues. Also Read - FAUG TDM mode released in beta with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

If you have the beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game downloaded on your Android phone, just update the app to get upgraded to the stable build. And if you do not have the game installed on of mobile phone, just head over to Google Play store to get the PUBG Mobile India version. Also Read - How to change blood colour in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): In under 1 min

Krafton has released Battlegrounds Mobile India only for Android users at the moment. Some reports suggest that the iOS version of the mobile game is in development and should be released in the days to come. The game developer has not revealed any details about the iOS version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India map download, matchmaking issue: How to fix

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

-Connect your phone with a stable WiFi network first

-Then head to Google Play store

-Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India

-There are several fake Battlegrounds Mobile India apps available on Play store. Ensure to download the app with Krafton mentioned as the developer.

-Now install the Battlegrounds Mobile India app on your phone

-Wait until it is installed completely.

-Once the installation process is completed, open the app and continue with the setup process.

As mentioned above, if you already have the game downloaded on your Android phone, just head to Google Play store and update the app from there.

BGMI download: Points to keep in mind

It must be noted that Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements include an Android phone running Android 5.1.1 or above and with at least 2GB RAM.

Krafton has announced some launch events and rewards to celebrate the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India mobile game.

-The India Ka Battlegrounds event will reward players with a permanent purple outfit for free.

-Players will receive supply crate coupons on sign-up, 1 million downloads, and 5 million downloads.

-The Constable Set, which is a 10 million download reward, can be claimed after the official opening until August 19.

Krafton announced that more events will be coming soon including Weekend Vibes, Celebration Time, Friends for Life, among others.