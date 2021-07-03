comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within a few hours of release
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within a few hours of release

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Play Store and within a few hours of its release, it crossed the 10 million download mark.

Krafton Inc after a long wait for PUBG Mobile fans has launched Battlegrounds Mobile India in India. The game is currently available for Android devices via the Google Play Store and will reportedly soon release on iOS devices too. To recall, the game was originally made available on June 17 under an Early Access programme. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Play Store and within a few hours of its release on July 3, the game crossed the 10 million download mark. To commemorate this achievement, Krafton Inc is offering players with a free in-game outfit, called the Constable set. Apart from that, it is also offering players a classic crate coupon and three supply crate coupons as a reward for helping the game reach its download goals. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India download for PC: How to download and play BGMI on PC/ laptop

Also Read - Hurry! Transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India before July 6

Even though the Google Play Store does not reveal the exact number of downloads, 10 million seem a bit small when compared to the 40 million pre-registrations Krafton claims to have secured for the game since May 18. It also seems pretty small compared to its competitor Garena Free Fire, which has over 500 million installs on the Google Play Store. However, keep in mind that Free Fire is available globally, whereas, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available in India.

The game is currently officially only available via the Google Play Store and the company does not offer users with the APK files to sideload it onto their smartphones. It is available in third-party app stores, however, is not official and is upload by individuals. Thus there is a risk of the files to come bundled with malicious software. This is why we recommend that you download the game only via the Google Play Store.

In other news, Krafton has announced that players have until July 5 to transfer their PUBG Mobile account data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, from inside of the game. After the deadline is crossed, players will not be able to import their data to the Indian version of the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum requirements

  • Android 5.1.1 or above
  • Google Play Store access
  • at least 2GB of RAM

What does the gaming industry have to say about the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch

“Finally, we all are witnessing the historic moment in the Indian gaming and esports industry as this exclusively designed game will fuel the growth of mobile gaming in India and the game will leverage the power of the mobile-first gaming ecosystem of the country. The journey from becoming a gamer to an influencer has just begun and it will be exciting to see how new gamers will grab this opportunity. For the gaming & esports content creators, it will be a new route to explore more new content and also engage with the new set of followers of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” said Mr Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming.

“After much discussion, we can now finally roll on to the exclusive esports game, created just for Indian players. It is much celebrated because of the exclusivity it offers and it also portrays how important the Indian esports sector has become for global gaming developers. With the latest launch, we can envision that the gaming community will thrive and we can expect to see more exclusive multi-player games being curated for the Indian market. It also supports our vision that India will become the next powerhouse in esports. It would have been great to see if our Indian game developers will create a game based on Indian ethos and culture which will create the exact buzz and hype just like BGMI did in India,” said Mr Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

  • Published Date: July 3, 2021 11:48 AM IST

