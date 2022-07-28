comscore BGMI removed from Play Store, App Store following govt order
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store following government order

Gaming

The publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, told BGR India that it is enquiring about the matter and trying to find out what caused the removal.

BGMI

(Image: YouTube/ BGMI)

In a surprising turn of events, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, vanished from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on Thursday. The publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, told BGR India that it is enquiring about the matter. BGMI hit 100 million users earlier this month, but its journey to make it to India’s gaming market has not been easy. Krafton launched BGMI in India as a sugarcoated version of PUBG Mobile after the ban in India in 2020. Also Read - How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

“We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information,” Krafton told BGR India. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

While Krafton is investigating, Google has confirmed the takedown of Battlegrounds Mobile India is a result of the government’s orders. “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” Google said in a statement. Also Read - BGMI limited period free rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes

Meanwhile, the delisting of Battlegrounds Mobile comes close on the heels of the incident wherein a teenager allegedly shot his mother in Lucknow. Following the incident, a probe was ordered, but nothing concrete has come out yet. It is, however, not clear if the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the app stores of Android and iOS platforms is related to the incident.

While the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Android and iOS app stores means new users cannot download the game, existing players are able to play the game as before. We checked the game on both an Android phone and an iPhone only to find BGMI working smoothly. A total block would mean banning the servers of Battlegrounds Mobile India by India’s Internet Service Providers (ISP) and Transmission Service Providers (TSP).

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 8:53 PM IST

