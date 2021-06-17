Looks like the wait is about to end soon. Krafton has officially released the open beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version. To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version, you will need to head over to Google Play store right away.

Battlegrounds Mobile India took to Facebook earlier today to announce the release of open beta version. In order to download the beta version you will just need to head to Google Play store from your Android phone. However, it should be noted that this is a slot-based system, hence you may or may not be able to download the game. You will be able download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version depending on the slots available. So, if you are unable to download the beta version wait for some time.

In the Facebook post, Battlegrounds Mobile India also mentions that your in-game progress and purchases will be stored and available in the final version of the game. Rumours and leaks suggest that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release on June 18 but Krafton is yet to officially announce the launch date of the PUBG Mobile India version.

When trying to register for open beta, the page shows a message that reads, “Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app’s testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn’t accepting any more testers.”

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta

To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version on your smartphone just head over to the beat testing page or click on the link here. The idea is to let players try out the game thoroughly before the official release and spot and report bugs and other issues to Krafton.

Krafton, the game developer, has warned that the beta version may be unstable. If you are able to download Battlegrounds Mobile India and find issues or bugs send your feedback to battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.

Now that the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta testing has begun, we can expect the game to release soon. Probably in the next few weeks or so, but the rumoured June 18 launch clearly looks unlikely now.